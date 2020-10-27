Deal

Boost your TV's sound with this Polk Audio soundbar, on sale for $139

Save $90 while upping your home entertainment game.

We’re all missing movie theaters right about now, but with the right audio devices, your at-home setup can get you much closer to that immersive experience. And today, you can get the Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar from Amazon for $139, down from a list price of $229. This matches the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This ultra-slim soundbar, which comes with an included wireless subwoofer, is just over two inches tall, so it can easily fit into your entertainment console without taking up too much space. Despite its small size, it boasts excellent sound, with Dolby Digital Decoding to maximize clarity and five full-range drivers to boost the bass.

In addition to working with your TV, this soundbar can also wirelessly connect to your mobile device to stream music from apps like Pandora and Spotify. We gave a previous version of this soundbar, the Polk Audio Signa S1, a four-star review, noting that it was “a big improvement over the built-in audio in most TVs.” And with this edition’s solid feature set, the Signa S2 should pack a punch with your entertainment system’s sound.

