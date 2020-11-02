Protect your home with this Eufy security cam and video doorbell sale

Safeguard your home on the cheap today with Eufy Security’s one-day deal on AmazonRemove non-product link. The online retailer is offering deals on doorbells and a variety of security cameras until just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi video doorbell is $90, down from the usual $120. This is the all-time low, which we’ve seen before, and a great price for a solid piece of kit. This doorbell features 1080p video capture, local storage, two-way audio, and integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Next we have the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam for $28, down from the usual $40. This is another all-time low, and $12 off the usual price. We reviewed this camera in June, giving it four out of five stars. “The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K delivers sophisticated security features at a price just about anyone can afford,” we said in our review. It has excellent video, intelligent sound and motion detection (with alerts), and it integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Finally, the EufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System is on sale for $210, instead of $290. We reviewed the EufyCam 2 in January giving, it four out of five stars for its smart motion detection and excellent year-long battery life. “The EufyCam 2 is a compelling starter option if you’re looking for an outdoor security camera,” we said.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]