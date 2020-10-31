Deal

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for a jaw-dropping $150

That's $140 off the price of buying both separately.

Right now is the perfect time to enter the world of video doorbells. Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with the Echo Show 5 for $150. That's the all-time low and far better than the $290 you'd pay if you bought each one separately at full MSRP. Since this is such a good deal, it's currently back-ordered to Thursday, November 12, though if you need a doorbell immediately, the Echo-less Ring 3 is $140, another all-time low down from $200.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 features 1080p video capture, as well as improved motion detection, privacy zones, and audio privacy compared to the Ring 2. It works on dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) and supports the usual Ring features such as two-way audio, and smartphone control via the Ring app. It's battery-powered but can also be wired in to replace an older doorbell.

The Ring 3 also works with Alexa devices, of course, so you can control it with your voice. This means you can see who's at the door from the bundled Echo Show 5 (or another smart device with a display), as well as talk to your visitors with an extra voice command.And when you're not using it with the doorbell, the Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays, with a compact design and excellent features.

[Today's deal: Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for $150 on Amazon]

