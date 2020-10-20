Signify recalls certain Philips Hue outdoor light power supplies

Signify, the company that owns the Philips Hue smart lighting brand, is warning that the power supplies included with several models of its outdoor lights might “pose a safety risk” and should be replaced.

On a webpage announcing the recall, Signify said that the 40-watt power supplies, which came with certain Philips Hue outdoor lights shipped between 2018 and 2020, could allow water to leak in, posing a “safety risk” if touched in “wet conditions.”

While the company said it only found “very rare cases” of defective units, Signify is advising anyone with certain outdoor Philips Hue PSUs to send them in for replacement. A Signify spokesperson emphasized to TechHive that the power supply "replacement program" is voluntary.

Six Philips Hue outdoor lighting products are on the list of lights with potentially defective power supplies: Lily and Lily XL spotlights, as well as Calla, Calla Large, Econic, and Impress pedestal lights. Signify says the questionable power supplies were shipped between 2018 and 2020, and that they were included in “base packs” of the outdoor lights.

Signify The Philips Hue Lily (pictured above), Lily XL, Calla, Calla Large, Econic, and Impress outdoor smart lights are among those that could have defective PSUs.

To check if your Hue outdoor power supply is among those that should be replaced, Signify says you should first turn off the power, then find a four-digit code on the front of the unit.

If the first two numbers of the code are 19 or below, and the last two numbers are 41 or below, you should send in the PSU for a free replacement.

To apply for a replacement PSU, visit this webpage and fill out your personal information, the PSU’s production code and its model number.

You’ll also need to send in a snapshot of the power supply’s front panel, which includes its model number and other details.

Updated shortly after publication to add a comment from a Signify rep, who noted that the "replacement program" for the potentially faulty PSUs is voluntary.