Get a massive 70-inch, 4K TV with Amazon Fire TV built-in for $500

Anyone looking to watch the rest of the football season in style should check out this deal today. Best Buy via Amazon is selling a 70-inch Insignia 4K FireTV for $500. That's $150 off the MSRP of $650.

Best Buy calls this massive TV "HDR compatible," but doesn't come right out and say that this is an HDR TV. Nevertheless, it does support HDR10 and HLG formats, meaning you can expect a more vibrant range of colors for a superior picture with compatible video. The TV also has DTS studio surround audio.

As this is a FireTV, it offers apps to most of your favorite online video services, such as Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV comes with an Alexa-powered remote for voice control to carry out actions such as launching a streaming service app, switching inputs and channels, volume control, controlling smart home devices, and doing web searches.

The TV includes three HDMI inputs, and the TV lets you name each one and specify the picture settings for each one. It has an Ethernet port, built-in Wi-Fi, and the TV is Miracast compatible for those times you want to wirelessly mirror your PC.

But really the big draw here is the size, screen resolution, and price. You don't see 70-inch 4K televisions going for $500 very often. Amazon's streaming technology is just a cherry on top.

[Today's deal: 70-inch Insignia 4K UHD TV for $500 on Amazon.]