Anker's powerful Eufy RoboVac 11s plunges to $150

If you’ve been holding off on having a machine do your vacuuming for you, today is the day to jump into the future. Amazon is selling Anker’s magnificent Eufy RoboVac 11s for a measly $150 when you clip the $40 off coupon underneath the price and apply the $30 off coupon code eufySlim1.

We loved the RoboVac 11s when we reviewed it in August 2018, giving it four out of five stars. It was also our favorite budget vacuum for a time, but has since been displaced by the iLife A4s Pro.

Nevertheless, the RoboVac 11s is an excellent machine. It features a maximum 1300 Pa suction, and offers multiple cleaning modes such as spot cleaning, manual, and automatic. It also works well on various floor types such as carpet, hardwood, and linoleum. Eufy says it offers up to 100 minutes of cleaning time per charge.

The RoboVac 11s comes with a physical remote control if you want to push the vacuum to a specific area or try to make it do donuts while it cleans your floor. As with other Eufy vacs, the RoboVac 11s features Boost IQ to increase suction power when needed.

The vacuum itself has an anti-scratch tempered glass cover for a sleeker look and it’s just under three inches high.

This is an excellent robot vacuum, and an excellent value at its full price. For $70 off, it’s a no-brainer.

[Today’s deal: Eufy RoboVac 11s for $150 on Amazon.]