The superb Rachio 3e smart sprinkler controller just hit its 2020 low

We're big fans of the Rachio smart sprinkler controller, naming it our favorite model in our roundup, but it doesn't come cheap. But today you can get the budget version for the lowest price all year. Amazon is selling the Rachio 3e for $100Remove non-product link when you clip the $20 coupon underneath the price on the product page. That’s just $10 more than the all-time low of $100, but the lowest it’s been since mid-2019.

We reviewed the Rachio 3e in May giving it four out of five stars. As we wrote at the time: “Rachio strips down its model 3 and slices a third off the price tag; you probably won’t miss the features that got axed.” (Unless, that is, you need to maintain more than eight zones with the sprinkler controller—the maximum this controller supports.)

Despite its lower price tag you still get a lot with the 3e. It has weather intelligence to skip unnecessary watering due to rain, freezing conditions, or just a day that’s too windy. It also supports smartphone control to run, pause, and stop your sprinklers. The 3e can also create smart schedules to deliver the best treatment possible for your lawn.

What it doesn’t have is some of the extras that the regular Rachio 3 has such as Apple HomeKit support, smart home device integration, and Rachio’s Yard Map that lets you set the boundaries for your lawn. Still, if you can live without those extras you get a lot of value with the 3e, especially at this price.

