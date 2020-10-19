This 3-pack of Philips Hue Bluetooth color bulbs is down to $90 today

Light up your life on the cheap today with this deal on our favorite smart bulbs. Best Buy is selling a three-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 bulbs for $90Remove non-product link. That's $45 off the MSRP and the same price Amazon charges for two bulbs. The only slight catch is that you have to join the My Best Buy membership rewards program, which is free. Once you do, the price in the cart will change.

These Philips Hue bulbs are equal to a standard 60-watt incandescent light. They can shine with regular old white light (with variations between "warm" and "cool"), as well as pretty much any color with 16 million variations available. Philips also adds extra features such as lighting presets for movie nights, parties, and so on.

If these are your first Hue bulbs, you'll need the Hue Bridge to unlock the smartest features, such as room assignments, scenes, and remote monitoring. A third-party Zigbee device such as the Amazon Echo Plus will also work, but it won't have as many features available to it as the Hue Bridge. You'll also be able to control your bulbs using a nearby smart speaker without a bridge thanks to built-in Bluetooth.

However, if you already have a bridge, this is a great way to expand your setup for a lot less than you'd usually pay. So go grab them before the deal goes dark.

[Today's deal: 3-pack Philips Hue White & Color A19 light bulbs for Best BuyRemove non-product link]