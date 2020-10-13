Best Prime Day deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more

If you’re looking to make the jump to a 4K TV, upgrade your home theater audio, snag a sweet-sounding pair of cans, or join the cord-cutting revolution, there’s no better day to start than Amazon Prime Day, and this year’s crop of UHD TVs, soundbars, headphones and more includes some enticing deals.
Even with Prime Day kicking off late this year due to the pandemic, we still have some sweet UHD TV deals from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Sony, along with a solid lineup of streaming player bargains from Roku and a variety of head-turning Bluetooth headphone discounts from Apple’s Beats brand, JBL, Sony (again), and even Bose.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs
We have some great 4K TV deals on tap for Prime Day this year, and in particular I’d like to call out the 55-inch LG CX, one of the most popular (and eye-popping) OLED TVs on the market. LG is also shaving a few hundred dollars off its 75-inch 8K (but non-OLED) TV, and Sony has some decent savings on its mid-range 4K LED TVs. Samsung, meanwhile, has a truckload of 8K and 4K models on sale, including its mammoth 85-inch Q900T QLED TV.
- $546.99 - LG 49-inch NanoCell 85 4K UHD TVRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $1,596.99 - LG 55-inch CX 4K UHD OLED TVRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $3,996.99 - LG 75-inch NanoCell 99 8K TVRemove non-product link (7% off)
- $6,999 - Samsung 85-inch Q900T 8K TVRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $4,999 - Samsung 75-inch Q900T 8K TVRemove non-product link (33% off)
- $3,999 - Samsung 65-inch Q900T 8K TVRemove non-product link (27% off)
- $3,299 - Samsung 75-inch Q800T 8K TVRemove non-product link (27% off)
- $1,999 - Samsung 85-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $1,199 - Samsung 75-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $499 - Samsung 50-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link (23% off)
- $1,999 - Samsung 82-inch Q70T 4K TVRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $2,599 - Samsung 75-inch Q90T 4K TVRemove non-product link (21% off)
- $1,899 - Samsung 65-inch Q90T 4K TVRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $1,299 - Samsung 55-inch Q90T 4K TVRemove non-product link (19% off)
- $698 - Sony 55-inch X800H 4K UHD TVRemove non-product link (13% off)
- $698 - Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD TVRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $998 - Sony 65-inch X900H 4K UHD TVRemove non-product link (29% off)
Hoping to steal Amazon’s Prime Day thunder, Best Buy and Walmart have some enticing UHD TV bargains of their own, including a budget 50-inch 4K TV from Samsung for less than $400.
- $248 - JVC 55-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TVRemove non-product link (38% off, Walmart)
- $298 - Samsung 50-inch UN50NU6900 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TVRemove non-product link (30% off, Walmart)
- $1,697.99 - Samsung 75-inch QN75Q70R 4K UHD QLED TVRemove non-product link (11% off, Walmart)
- $1,499.99 - Sony 65-inch X950H 4K UHD TVRemove non-product link (25% off, Best Buy)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on soundbars and home theater
The list of this year’s Prime Day deals on soundbars and home theater gear is (so far) a short one. Still, check out the Yamaha YAS-109, a budget soundbar with DTS Virtual:X audio and onboard Alexa. Also worth mentioning is one of Yamaha’s newest soundbar models, the 2.0-channel SR-B20A, which also comes with DTS Virtual:X but no Alexa, hence the cheaper price tag. Finally, the CineHome II from Enclave is a true 5.1 home theater system with wireless speakers that connect via WiSA (Wireless Speakers & Audio Association), a low-latency, wireless multi-channel technology that supports up to eight channels of uncompressed 24-bit audio.
- $998.98 - Enclave CineHome IIRemove non-product link (9% off)
- $297.49 - Q Acoustics M4 soundbar with built-in subwooferRemove non-product link (15% off)
- $179.95 - Yamaha SR-B20ARemove non-product link (10% off)
- $199.95 - Yamaha YAS-109Remove non-product link (5% off)
Not to be outdone, Best Buy and Target are offering their own soundbar deals during Prime Day, complete with discounts on Samsung models (including a 7.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support) and the Yamaha YAS-109 that’s on sale at Amazon.
- $229.99 - Samsung HW-T550 with DTS Virtual:X supportRemove non-product link (18% off, Best Buy)
- $447.99 - Samsung HW-Q60T with DTS Virtual:X supportRemove non-product link (10% off, Target)
- $1,099.99 - Samsung HW-Q900T with Dolby Atmos supportRemove non-product link (15% off, Best Buy)
- $199.99 - Yamaha YAS-109Remove non-product link (5% off, Best Buy)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on streaming video and Blu-ray players
Roku makes some of the best and easiest-to-use streaming video players we’ve ever tested, and during Prime Day, you can pick up an HD-quality Roku streaming for a song, or for just a tad more you can snag a discounted 4K-ready Roku Premiere or Streaming Stick+. Also on sale: a mid-range Sony UHD Blu-ray player that supports both Dolby Vision HDR and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- $21 - Roku ExpressRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $27 - Roku PremiereRemove non-product link (32% off)
- $37 - Roku Streaming Stick+Remove non-product link (26% off)
- $248 - Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray playerRemove non-product link (17% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers
Sony is offering some rare—and steep—discounts for some of its mid-range over-ear Bluetooth headphones this year, while the 60-percent-off deal for JBL’s truly wireless earbuds is enticing. Also notable: a rare deal on a pair of sweat- and water-resistant Beats wireless workout earphones, along with a discount on a Denon HEOS-compatible wireless speaker.
- $119 - Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround SoundRemove non-product link (40% off)
- $199 - Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless HeadphonesRemove non-product link (33% off)
- $199 - Denon Home 150 HEOS-compatible Wireless SpeakerRemove non-product link (20% off)
- $279.95 - JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $174.95 - Powerbeats Pro Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link (30% off)
- $88 - Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear HeadsetRemove non-product link (55% off)
- $123 - Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling HeadphonesRemove non-product link (50% off)
- $219.95 - Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones (37% off)
- $49.95 - Sennheiser CX 150BT Wireless EarbudsRemove non-product link (37% off)
Top tech sales during Prime Day
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: