Best Prime Day deals on smart lighting, security cams, and other smart home gear

Smart lights and security cameras are taking center stage on Amazon Prime Day this year, with TP-Link, Arlo, Blue by ADT, and more serving up steep discounts on everything from smart bulbs and LED light strips to video doorbells and multi-camera smart security kits.

Besides smart lights and security cameras, we’re also seeing some solid deals on digital photo frames, robot vacuums, home energy monitors, and smart plugs. Keep checking back as more deals go live during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event, and click here for deals on Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Blink security camears, and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 smart lighting deals

If you’re ready to begin turning your house into a smart home, smart lighting is the easiest way to start. The Kasa Dimmable White Smart Bulb from TP-Link screws into standard light sockets, and because it connects directly to Wi-Fi networks, it doesn’t require a (potentially pricey) smart hub. The bulb is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control it with voice commands and include it in smart routines. Besides its dimmable white smart bulb, TP-Link also has a Wi-Fi-, Alexa-, and Google Assistant-compatible multicolor LED light strip on sale, along with a smart light swtich.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 smart security deals

Arlo is serving up a slew of discounted security cameras during Prime Day, including its 2K Arlo Pro 3 camera (which is a TechHive Editors’ Choice) and the 4K Ultra. Meanwhile, ADT is offering three of its DIY Blue by ADT cameras for sale, while the Wyze Lock is getting a modest discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 digital photo frames, robot vacuums, and other smart home deals

If you’re looking for a plug-and-play smart photo frame, Aura’s new Carver (which we just reviewed) is now on sale, while D-Link and TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are seeing some steep discounts. We’ve also spotted some savings on robot vacuums and smart energy monitoring systems.

Top tech sales during Prime Day

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: