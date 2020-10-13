Best Prime Day deals on smart lighting, security cams, and other smart home gear

Smart lights and security cameras are taking center stage on Amazon Prime Day this year, with TP-Link, Arlo, Blue by ADT, and more serving up steep discounts on everything from smart bulbs and LED light strips to video doorbells and multi-camera smart security kits.
Besides smart lights and security cameras, we’re also seeing some solid deals on digital photo frames, robot vacuums, home energy monitors, and smart plugs. Keep checking back as more deals go live during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event, and click here for deals on Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Blink security camears, and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 smart lighting deals
If you’re ready to begin turning your house into a smart home, smart lighting is the easiest way to start. The Kasa Dimmable White Smart Bulb from TP-Link screws into standard light sockets, and because it connects directly to Wi-Fi networks, it doesn’t require a (potentially pricey) smart hub. The bulb is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control it with voice commands and include it in smart routines. Besides its dimmable white smart bulb, TP-Link also has a Wi-Fi-, Alexa-, and Google Assistant-compatible multicolor LED light strip on sale, along with a smart light swtich.
- $13.99 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch (30% off)
- $13.99 - TP-Link Kasa Dimmable White Smart Bulb (18% off)
- $59.99 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Multicolor Light Strip (14% off)
Amazon Prime Day 2020 smart security deals
Arlo is serving up a slew of discounted security cameras during Prime Day, including its 2K Arlo Pro 3 camera (which is a TechHive Editors’ Choice) and the 4K Ultra. Meanwhile, ADT is offering three of its DIY Blue by ADT cameras for sale, while the Wyze Lock is getting a modest discount.
- $189 - Abode Essential Starter Kit (5% off)
- $139.99 - Arlo Pro 3 Add-On Camera (30% off)
- $199.99 - Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera (20% off)
- $299.99 - Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight 2-Camera System (30% off)
- $454.99 - Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight 3-Camera System (30% off)
- $279.99 - Arlo VMS5140 Ultra 4K 1-Camera System (30% off)
- $419.99 - Arlo VMS5240 Ultra 4K 2-Camera System (30% off)
- $159.99 - Blue by ADT Indoor Camera (20% off)
- $159.99 - Blue by ADT Wireless Outdoor Camera (20% off)
- $159.99 - Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera (20% off)
- $89.99 - Wyze Lock (17% off)
- $16.99 - YI 1080p Smart Home Camera (24% off)
Amazon Prime Day 2020 digital photo frames, robot vacuums, and other smart home deals
If you’re looking for a plug-and-play smart photo frame, Aura’s new Carver (which we just reviewed) is now on sale, while D-Link and TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are seeing some steep discounts. We’ve also spotted some savings on robot vacuums and smart energy monitoring systems.
- $159 - Aura Carver smart digital photo frame (20% off)
- $35 - D-Link Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug with 2 outlets and 1 USB port (30% off)
- $239 - Sense Energy Monitor (20% off with code PRIME60)
- $279 - Sense Energy Monitor with Solar (20% off with code PRIME60)
- $21 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs (3-pack) (48% off)
- $27 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs (4-pack) (46% off)
- $170 - Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum (22% off)
