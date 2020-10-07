Grab a 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV today for $300 (lowest price ever)

Moving to a newer, smarter TV is always a welcome upgrade, especially if you’re finding yourself spending a lot more time in front of yours lately. Today, you can get a 55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV edition for $300 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a $450 list price. This deal puts this model at its all-time-low pricing.

In addition to its solid 4K Ultra HD visuals, this TV’s best feature is its built-in Fire TV. Using the included voice remote powered by Alexa, you can navigate through content, control connected smart home devices, search, play music, and a lot more with just the sound of your voice. Most major streaming services are supported by Fire TV, so you won’t need an additional streaming device to catch up on The Mandalorian or The Boys.

This TV boasts some solid ratings on Amazon, with 4.5 stars out of 5 across more than 1,500 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: 55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV edition for $300 on Amazon ] Remove non-product link