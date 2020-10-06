The awesome Amazon Echo Show 5 just hit its all-time low price

Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event isn't starting until next week, but the good deals are already flowing. Today you can get the Echo Show 5 for $45Remove non-product link, half-off its MSRP and a new all-time low for our favorite all-around smart display.

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. If you aren't already signed up for the $119-a-year service, you can get a free 30-day trial that will last you through Prime Day.

The Show 5 features a 5.5-inch smart display that can show you traffic and weather updates, display photos, and even play video from a select number of apps and services. It also has the usual features you'd expect from an Alexa-powered device, including the ability to control smart home devices, access music services, play podcasts, and listen to audiobooks. It also doubles as a video phone for calling other Echo devices or making Skype calls. It's an excellent little device and right now it's available for its best price yet.

We reviewed the Echo Show 5 in July 2019 giving it 4.5 out 5 stars and concluding that it delivers "the best top-to-bottom value in a smart display." And that's when the price was $90. At $45 it's a downright steal.

