Deal

The awesome Amazon Echo Show 5 just hit its all-time low price

If you're a Prime Member you can get the Echo Show 5 for $45 right now.

Contributor, TechHive |

echoshow5
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event isn't starting until next week, but the good deals are already flowing. Today you can get the Echo Show 5 for $45, half-off its MSRP and a new all-time low for our favorite all-around smart display.

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. If you aren't already signed up for the $119-a-year service, you can get a free 30-day trial that will last you through Prime Day.

The Show 5 features a 5.5-inch smart display that can show you traffic and weather updates, display photos, and even play video from a select number of apps and services. It also has the usual features you'd expect from an Alexa-powered device, including the ability to control smart home devices, access music services, play podcasts, and listen to audiobooks. It also doubles as a video phone for calling other Echo devices or making Skype calls. It's an excellent little device and right now it's available for its best price yet.

We reviewed the Echo Show 5 in July 2019 giving it 4.5 out 5 stars and concluding that it delivers "the best top-to-bottom value in a smart display." And that's when the price was $90. At $45 it's a downright steal.

[Today's deal: Echo Show 5 for $45 for Prime Members only on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon