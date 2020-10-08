TP-Link's three-way Kasa smart switch drops under $20

Turn your dumb lights into smart lights with today's deal. Amazon is selling TP Link’s Kasa three-way smart switch for $18. That’s the all-time low price. Better yet, like all TP-Link Kasa devices, this one doesn’t require a hub to control it. Instead, it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app.

The switch requires a neutral wire and is for non-dimmable lights. It works with 3-way switches, making it a good tool for controlling a stairway light or any other fixture with more than one switch. It’ll also work with single-pole switches. If you need instructions on how to set it up the Kasa app will guide you through the installation process.

This Kasa switch works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It also supports scheduling if you want the light to turn on or off at a specific time. There’s also an “away mode” that will randomly turn the light on and off to make it seem like someone’s at home.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Kasa 3-way smart switch for $18 on Amazon.]