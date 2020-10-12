Deal

Grab the Roku Premiere 4K media streamer for just $27 right now

Get your streaming on for cheaper than ever.

If you're looking to add some smarts to your TV without buying a whole new set, we've got a great deal for you today. Amazon is selling the Roku Premiere for $27 today, good for 30 percent off its MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

This streaming media box supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range as well as DTS Digital Surround Sound, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos pass-through over HDMI, and digital stereo over HDMI for home theater enthusiasts with an A/V receiver. We reviewed the Roku Premiere when it launched two years ago and liked its picture quality and interface, but weren't thrilled with the "simple" remote and relatively high price. However, with the Plus having been discontinued and today's price cut, we think the Premier is an excellent bargain.

