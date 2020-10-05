This luxurious, Lidar-guided robovac will clean your floors for $110 off

Sick of spending your weekends cleaning your floors? Let a robot do it for you. Today, Amazon is selling the luxurious, extremely capable Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum/mop for $440—its all-time low, and far below the usual $550 price.

It’s not clear when this deal will end, but Roborock is currently putting on a sale until October 11. Nevertheless, we’d recommend grabbing the S5 Max sooner rather than later to get the sale price. And for context, we highly recommend Roborock’s high-end robovac even at full cost.

We reviewed the Max-less Roborock S5, which has a smaller water tank and battery, and gave it a healthy four out of five stars in 2018. “With its superb dust-busting and cool map-enabled features, The Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner stacks up well against other upper-tier robot vacuums,” we said.

The upgraded Roborock S5 Max features 2000Pa suction, supports up to 180 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, and packs has a 290ml (nearly 10 ounces) water tank for mopping. It’s smart too with Lidar navigation, selective room cleaning, and no-mop zones so it won’t ruin the rugs.

You can control the Roborock S5 through a smartphone app, and it integrates with Amazon’s Alexa for voice control. The voice control lets you tell the robot to clean specific rooms, change cleaning modes, and other operations.

It’s an overall excellent smart home device, and at today’s price it’s well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Roborock S5 Max for $440 at Amazon.]