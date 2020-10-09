Snag early Prime Day deals on TVs, Echos and more

Prime Day is just around on the corner, starting on October 13. But if you’re a Prime member, you can already take advantage of some early Prime Day discounts on Echo devices, 4K TVs, and more.

Echo smart speakers and displays

The 3rd-gen Echo Dot, Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, is just $39.98 for a two-pack. Down from $50 for a single Dot, that’s a 60 percent savings overall, and allows you to either grab an extra for a friend or for another room in your house, to link up intercom-style. In addition, this attractive, fabric-colored smart speaker allows you to control your smart devices, play music, conduct searches, and more with the sound of your voice.

If you want to add a visual element to your Echo experience, the Echo Show 5Remove non-product link is $40 off, bringing it down 30 percent from a list price of $130. This smart speaker comes with all the functionality you’d expect from an Alexa-powered device, with a built-in screen to allow for video calls, visual search results, video streaming, and more.

TVs of varying sizes

If you’re on the lookout for a new TV, there are several smart TVs on early Prime Day discounts. The 43-inch all-new Toshiba 1080p Fire TV editionRemove non-product link is $210, down nearly 25 percent from a $280 list price, and featuring built-in Fire TV functionality to enjoy Alexa skills, voice-controlled searches, and built-in streaming capabilities.

If you want something a little smaller, the 32-inch Toshiba 720p Fire TV editionRemove non-product link features all the same built-in Fire TV capabilities, with a 33 percent discount bringing it down to $120 from a $180 list price.

The 43-inch all-new Insignia smart 4K UHD Fire TV editionRemove non-product link boasts higher video quality than the Toshiba options, along with built-in Fire TV features, and a 33 percent discount that brings it down to $200 from $300.

Indoor security cams

The Blink Mini indoor smart security cameraRemove non-product link has increased savings the more you buy; a one-pack is down to $25 from a $35 list price, a two-pack is $50 from a $65 list price, and a bundled Blink Mini and Echo Show 5 is $55 from a list price of $125. This 1080p indoor smart camera allows you to connect to your phone to check in on video from anywhere, customize motion detection zones, and use two-way audio.

Alexa for your car

If you want to take Alexa skills on the road, there are two Echo Auto discounts in the early Prime Day lineup. Save 60 percent on the Echo Auto itselfRemove non-product link, bringing it to $20 from a $50 list price, or grab it bundled with six months of free Amazon Music UnlimitedRemove non-product link for the same discounted price. Echo Auto connects to your Alexa app to play through your car’s speakers, so you can ask questions, make calls, play music, check the news, and more, using your voice, allowing for a whole lot of hands-free functions while on the road.