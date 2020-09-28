‘The Mandalorian’ soundtrack composer is curating a Sonos Radio show

It’s atypical of TechHive to write about marketing campaigns, but we couldn’t resist the opportunity to post a photo of The Child, from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Seriously, though, the campaign in question is between Sonos and Disney, and it goes much deeper than running a few ads.

Mandalorian fans—and music fans in general—will be interested to learn that the composer of The Mandalorian soundtrack, Ludwig Göransson will curate a Sonos Radio show—Things that Stuck—exploring the music (jazz, classical, indie, hard rock) and films that have inspired him. The show kicks off on October 30, to coincide with the premiere of the second season of the hit show set in the Star Wars universe.

Sonos Ludwig Göransson’s Things That Stuck will debut on Sonos Radio October 30.

“Things That Stuck is a collection of songs and sounds that found their way into my hippocampus,” said Göransson, who also wrote the soundtracks for the films Black Panther and Tenet. “Sharing my passion for music with my family and friends has been one of the greatest joys of my life. When you share an emotional bond with someone, your heart and eardrums swell up and makes you listen to music in a different way.”

You’ll need to own a Sonos speaker to listen to Sonos Radio and Things That Stuck specifically, of course, so the other half of the marketing campaign nets anyone who purchases a new Sonos Arc or Beam soundbar or other “qualifying speaker sets” from Sonos.com in the month of October a six-month subscription to the Disney+ streaming service. The offer applies only to new Disney+ subscribers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Sweden.