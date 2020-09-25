This eye-popping 75-inch 4K HDR Sony smart TV is cheaper than ever

With the NBA. NFL. MLB, and NHL all playing at the same time, you might have noticed that your TV is in need of an uprade. We’ve got you covered: Amazon is selling the 75-inch Sony X750HJ 4K TV with HDR for $998Remove non-product link, nearly $300 off its regular price and the lowest we’ve ever seen for this set.

Besides having an excellent resolution with high dynamic range for incredibly lifelike colors, the X750H is packed with Android TV. Google’s software provides access to many of the key premium video services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now, and so on. Android TV also uses Google Assistant for voice control so you won’t need to reach for the remote as often.

For ports, the TV has two side and one rear HDMI as well as two USB ports on the side. It also features Sony’s Motionflow XR240 that is supposed to create less blur during fast scenes and content “appears with lifelike motion.” We’ve had mixed results with motion smoothing on others sets, but if it’s not to your liking you can always turn it off. Otherwise, you’re getting a fantastic set at a fantastic price.

