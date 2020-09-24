This fantastic Eufy budget vacuum is down to $120 (refurbished)

Since we're all staying home more these days, a robot vacuum can be a life-saver when it comes to keeping the floors clean. And today one of the best budget models is even cheaper. Amazon is selling a refurbished version of the Eufy RoboVac 11S for $120Remove non-product linkEufy RoboVac 11S for $120, more than $30 less than the usual price and $100 off the new MSRP. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this vacuum.

When we reviewed the 11S in August 2018, we gave it four stars and concluded that the Eufy Robovac 11S "holds its own with the best of them" when it comes to suction and smarts. In fact, there was a time when we chose it as our favorite budget robot vacuum in our best robot vacuum round-up of 2020, but it has since been replaced by the iLife A4s Pro.

We still love the 11S though. It comes with remote control and has a maximum 1,300Pa of suction, so it'll works great for medium-pile carpets and hard floors. This product fall under Amazon's 90-day guarantee for refurbished goods meaning you can get a replacement or full refund within 90 days of receipt.

