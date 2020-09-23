Prepare for winter with Google's Nest Thermostat E for just $140

If you want a smart thermostat at a good price, head over to eBay today. Best Buy is selling the Google Nest E with temperature sensor for $140Remove non-product link on the auction site. It's not clear how long this deal will be available, but eBay deals from larger retailers tend to be short lived.

The Nest Thermostat E is Google's lower-cost version of the smart thermostat, and it typically sells for $170. We reviewed the Nest E in late 2017 giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Our primary objection to the Nest E was that it didn't work with as many HVAC systems as the more expensive Nest models. Still, if it's compatible with your home it's an excellent offer, and you can check if it'll work for you with Google's compatibility checker.

The Nest E has the learning capabilities of other Nest models and is able to build a routine schedule for your home temperature settings. There is also the option to build manual schedules as well.

The thermostat itself features a simple plastic casing with a frosted screen all in white and looks quite nice, though not as sleek as the more expensive versions.

The Nest E comes with one temperature sensor, but you can buy more at a later date if need be.

