The highly-rated Eufy Smart Scale C1 is just $25.49 right now

If you can't handle your love handles anymore, we've got a great way to get started on the path to weight loss: EufyHome is selling the Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $25.49Remove non-product link, more than $10 off its $35 MSRP and the lowest price we've seen since April.

The Smart Scale C1 features Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, and it can integrate with third-party apps such as Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit. The scale features 12 different measurements including weight, BMI, body fat, basal metabolic rate, muscle mass, bone, bone mass, water, and lean body mass. It also has an option for kilograms if you're the metric type.

Results for body fat and lean body mass are always a bit of guesswork with generalized devices like this, but Eufy says this scale's accuracy has been improved by 10 percent over the previous model, which is significant. So unless you plan on running an Iron Man triathlon or an ultra-marathon the results should be accurate enough to guide you on your fitness goals.

We haven't reviewed this scale, but it's well-liked on Amazon earning 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 3,000 reviews. Besides, we're big fans of Eufy's lights, vacuums, and other smart-home products, so we're comfortable recommending it.

[Today's deal: Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $25.49 on AmazonRemove non-product link]