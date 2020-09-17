IFTTT relents, extends “set your own” price pledge for Pro plans indefinitely

Facing criticism following the announcement of its new $10-a-month Pro plan, IFTTT announced Thursday that it will now allow users who sign up early to pay what they want “forever,” rather than just for a year.

“You spoke, we listened,” reads an email that IFTTT users received on Thursday, with the company promising to let users essentially pay what they want for the Pro plan if they sign up by October 7.

Users won’t be able to pay any amount they want for the Pro plan, however, with the sign-up form setting a minimum monthly price of $1.99. (That restriction was in place when IFTTT first announced its new Pro plan earlier this month.)

The IFTTT Pro plan allows subscribers to create an unlimited number of applets with new and more advanced features. Meanwhile, IFTTT’s “free forever” plans now cap the number of applets you can create to just three.

Short for “If This, Then That,” nine-year-old IFTTT is a web service that lets its users build and share applets that connect a wide variety of online services and gadgets, ranging from Google Calendar and Twitter to Roombas and Philips Hue smart bulbs.

Over the years, IFTTT users have created millions of applets, and until now, the service has been completely free, no matter how many applets you built.

Indeed, the new three-applet minimum for free accounts poses a dilemma for IFTTT users who’ve created more than three applets. Those users must now choose which applets they want to keep active if they decide not to sign up for a Pro account.

Besides allowing subscribers to create as many applets as they want, the new IFTTT Pro plan arrives with a variety of new and advanced features, such as the ability to create applets with multiple triggers and actions. Pro users will also be able to query multiple sources for data and employ conditional logic in their applets.