Harman Kardon's swanky Go + Play Bluetooth speaker is over 50% off

Harman Kardon offers some very nice audio gear, but the pricing can often be out of reach for bargain hunters. Not so today. The company’s online store is selling its Go + Play portable Bluetooth speaker for $200Remove non-product link. That’s 56 percent off the usual price and closer to the pricing of popular Bluetooth speakers like JBL’s popular Charge 4, which is currently $175.

The Go + Play isn’t quite as rugged as options like the Charge 4, but you’re not buying it for the same scenarios. You probably don't want to bring this to the beach. Harman Kardon's speaker is more for toting around the house and looking good while doing it, with a fabric finish and a comfortable steel handle arching over the speaker for carrying it around.

The Go + Play should also offer very good sound thanks to its dual woofers and tweeters, along with two passive radiators. We haven’t reviewed it, but we were impressed by the original Go + Play Micro in 2010—the current version of regular Go + Play rolled out in 2016.

You can connect up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth. The Go + Play also packs dual microphones if you want to use the speaker to take calls, and the company says the battery has up to 8 hours of playtime. You can also sync two Go + Play speakers together for even more sound, and at today’s price that idea is a little more realistic.

[Today’s deal: Harman Kardon Go + Play for $200 on Harman Kardon.Remove non-product link]