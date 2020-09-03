The Philips Hue Iris table lamp is making a comeback

Signify has announced the reintroduction of its Philips Hue Iris table lamp, which will offer a richer and more saturated color palette and feature increased brightness—up to 570 lumens—when producing white light. The lamp itself will also be available in some limited-edition metallic colors—gold, silver, copper, and rosé—in addition to black- and white-tinted finishes.

The Iris was the first Philips Hue product designed to deliver indirect light, washing an adjacent wall with color as opposed to delivering directional task lighting. The new design features a semi-translucent diffuser in back, so that the lamp itself will begin to glow before it begins to cast light onto the wall.

The lamp can also function as a nightlight, providing a lower dimming range—down to less than 1 percent—compared to the original device. As with most of the new Philips Hue products, the redesigned Iris can be managed via Bluetooth or connected to the Philips Hue Bridge for enhanced control. The Philips Hue Iris will be sell for $100 when it goes on sale October 19.

Signify also discussed four other new products that, unfortunately, will not be available in the U.S. market at launch. There are two additions to the Philips Hue vintage-style filament smart bulb collection: A G125 (125mm—about 4.2 inches in diameter) filament globe, and an ST72 (72mm—about 2.8 inches in diameter) Edison-style filament bulb. Signify does sell some of its filament smart bulbs in the U.S., so it’s a mystery why these new models won’t be available here.

Signify The new Philips Hue ST72 Edison style filament smart bulb will not be offered for sale in the U.S. at launch.

The company also has a new, small-form-factor smart bulb, the Philips Hue Luster, which measures just 135mm high (about 5.3 inches). This smart bulb has a 14mm base and is designed to fit into luminaires such as small bedside table lamps and miniature wall sconces. Once again, it won’t be available in the U.S.—at least not at launch.

One of the ways that Signify has differntiated its smart lighting offerings from every other company in the market is by manufacturing a large number of indoor and outdoor fixtures in addition to bare bulbs. One particularly popular example—outside the U.S., at least, since it’s not available here—is the Philips Hue Ensis. This aluminum pendant lamp is capable of casting light directly down—such as onto a kitchen counter or a dining table—while independent LEDs wash the ceiling above in white or colored light. Signify has announced that the Ensis will now be available in a black finish in addition the existing white.

Signify also announced a major new accessory for its Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. You can read about the new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip at this link.