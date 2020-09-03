News

Get Wi-Fi everywhere with $70 off this Google Nest Wi-Fi three-pack

Woot is selling a three-pack of the second-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi for $280 today.

Contributor, TechHive |

nest wifi primary
Google

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you want faster Wi-Fi, better coverage, and more smart speaker in your home, we've got a perfect deal for you. Amazon's Woot is selling a three-pack of the second-gen Google Nest WiFi mesh system for $280, just $10 more than Google charges for the two-pack and $70 off the usual price. Woot deals tend to sell out quickly, so if you're looking to build a solid mesh network, go grab one right away.

This particular package features one C2200 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi router and two access points, which Google says will cover up to 5,400 square feet. The system can handle up to 200 connected devices, and it can stream multiple 4K videos at once, according to Google.

We reviewed the two-pack Nest Wi-F router in late 2019 giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. We particularly liked its easy set-up and smart-speaker integration, though we had issues with its throughout, which should be solved with the addition of a third satellite.

[Today's deal: Google Nest WiFi mesh system (three-pack) for $280 at Woot]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon