Grab the Bissell EV675 robovac for $170, a near-all-time-low

If you're tired of vacuuming pet hair off your floors every week, today's the day to hire a robot to do it for you. Amazon is selling the Bissell EV675 robot vacuum cleaner for $170, good for $130 off its MSRP and within a few bucks of its all-time low.

Bissell is aiming this vacuum mostly for cleaning pet hair, which is usually code for "entry-level model." (In fact, Bissell doesn't say what the suction power of this unit is.) While we haven't reviewed this model, Bissell is a trusted name in vacuums and it gets 4 out of 5 stars from more than 350 Amazon reviewers, with the highlights being that it runs very quiet and easy to empty. However, many people noted that it has a very small dust bin.

The EV675 features dual edge brushes and a rotating brush roll, and Bissell claims the battery supports up to 100 minutes of automatic cleaning. You can also control the vac with a remote, set a cleaning schedule, and it has built-in "cliff" detection to stop it from taking a tumble down the stairs. It's also rocking a low profile design for getting under furniture, and the dirt cup has a capacity of 0.4 liters.

[Today's deal: Bissell EV675 vacuum for $170 on Amazon]