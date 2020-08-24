Get a free Amazon Echo with these awesome Ring video doorbell deals

Deal

Both Target and Amazon are giving away Echo devices for free when you buy a Ring device for your front door.

Amazon

If you want to step up your smart home with Amazon's Echo and Ring gear, today is the day to shop. Amazon and Target are bundling free Echo smart speakers or smart displays when you buy one of three different Ring devices. It's not clear when these deals end, but they are all well worth a look.

Let's start with Target, which is selling the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell plus a free Echo Dot (latest generation) smart speaker for $80. The Ring Video Doorbell has an MSRP of $120 while the Echo Dot alone costs $50, so this is a serious steal. This version of the Ring doorbell is battery powered and features 1080p video capture, better motion detection, improved night detection, and customizable privacy zones.

Amazon is also offering an $80 bundle with the Ring Peephole Cam and Echo Dot (current generation). The Peephole Cam is a pint-sized video doorbell that you place where the peephole on your door usually is. It features 1080p video, two-way talk, removable battery pack, and it works with Alexa (as does the previous Ring device at Target).

Finally, there's the Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundled with the Echo Show 5 for $150 on Amazon. The Doorbell 3 features 1080p video capture, two-way talk, and it also works with Alexa. If you want a device that helps you see who's at the door with a secondary screen, this is the bundle to get. The Video Doorbell 3 usually costs $200 by itself, and the Echo Show 5 is an excellent little smart display.

All three of these bundles are fantastic additions to smart home users that want a little more security at the front door.

