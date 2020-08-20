Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, the 'media streamer to beat,' drops to $35

If you've been looking to upgrade your streaming setup but haven't wanted to splurge for more advanced capabilities, don't miss today's deal. Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick 4K for $35. This is only the second time it's been this low since social distancing began, and matches the cheapest it's been this year.

We reviewed the Fire TV Stick 4K in mid-2019, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars while calling it the "media streamer to beat" and "an unbeatable value." The Fire TV Stick fits into an HDMI port on your TV, and the interface gives you access to a wide range of premium video services, from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix and Apple TV.

It also comes with an Alexa-powered remote for voice control that can integrate with compatible TVs, soundbars, receivers and other equipment. On top of that you can use the Fire TV Stick and Alexa to control smart home devices, including viewing live video feeds on your TV with compatible equipment.

Of course, it also comes packing 4K video support, as the name suggests, and it supports a number or HDR standards including HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision.

[Today's deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35.]