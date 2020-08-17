Killer smart home deal: Buy an on-sale $170 Echo Studio, get an Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue smart bulb free

Best Buy is offering an absolutely killer deal for anyone looking for a basic smart home starter kit. The big box retailer is selling the Amazon Echo Studio for $170Remove non-product link, and to sweeten the deal it's throwing in an Echo Show 5 smart display and a Philips Hue smart bulb for free.

That is an insane deal for the same sale price as the Echo Studio itself. The deal will show up once it's in your cart, but under the price on the product page, click on the link that says "A $104.98 value" to see the details. It's not clear when the deal ends.

We reviewed the Echo Studio in January, giving it four out of five stars. We thought it was "an awesome [smart] speaker for the price," and we liked that it came with built-in Zigbee hub support. We would've preferred to see it add Z-Wave support as well, however.

We also reviewed the Echo Show 5 last summer, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's an excellent little smart display you can use to watch videos, get weather or traffic updates, make video calls, play music, and even integrate with a selection of smart video doorbells.

Finally, we have a Philips Hue A19 white smart bulb, which is the equivalent of a 60W incandescent light. The best part is you don't necessarily need to pick up a Hue hub to use it since the Echo Studio can do that job in a limited capacity. To get the full Hue experience, however, you'll need to spring for the Philips hub.

[Today's deal: Echo Studio, Show 5, and Philips Hue A19 for $170 on Best Buy.]