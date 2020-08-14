Vizio’s SmartCast TV platform gets 12 new streaming TV channels for kids

The burgeoning lineup of so-called “linear” streaming TV channels on Vizio’s SmartCast platform just grew even larger, with Vizio adding a dozen free streaming channels for kids.

Among the new kid-oriented channels that just arrived on SmartCast are Ameba, HappyKids Junior, Kidoodle.TV, and The Official LEGO Channel.

The new streaming TV channels can be found in the “Free Channels” carousel on the SmartCast home screen.

With the addition of the 12 new family-friendly channels, Vizio SmartCast users will have access to more than 200 free linear TV channels, including those in the Pluto TV-powered WatchFree service and 30 other streaming channels that Vizio added in April.

Streaming linear TV channels, which allow cord cutters to channel surf—complete with advertising breaks—just like over-the-air and cable viewers do, have been quickly growing in popularity.

Roku, for example, now offers more than 100 free streaming TV channels through The Roku Channel, which recently added a DVR-like programming grid and the ability to flip directly from one streaming channel to another.

Meanwhile, Plex, the popular DVR and media streaming service that’s been moving into the free on-demand video market, just added its first batch of more than 80 free linear TV channels last month.

Here is a complete list of all the kid-oriented streaming TV channels that Vizio is adding to SmartCast:

Ameba: TV shows, family movies, and kids music videos

TV shows, family movies, and kids music videos Brat TV: Live-action original series with stars such as Dixie D’Amelio and Annie LeBlanc

Live-action original series with stars such as Dixie D’Amelio and Annie LeBlanc Giggle Mug: Tara Duncan, Robot Trains, YooHoo & Friends, Besty’s Kindergarten Adventures, Miniforce, and more

Tara Duncan, Robot Trains, YooHoo & Friends, Besty’s Kindergarten Adventures, Miniforce, and more HappyKids Junior: Features shows such as Cat in the Hat, Thomas & Friends, Care Bears, Super Simple Songs, Blippi and Mofy

Features shows such as Cat in the Hat, Thomas & Friends, Care Bears, Super Simple Songs, Blippi and Mofy HappyKids.tv: Shows for kids 6 and up, including Sonic, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Bakugan, Winx Club, and more

Shows for kids 6 and up, including Sonic, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Bakugan, Winx Club, and more Kid Gamer TV from Studio71: Features gamers creating experiences in Minecraft and Roblox

Features gamers creating experiences in Minecraft and Roblox Kidoodle.TV: PAW Patrol, LEGO City, Abdallah Smash, Talking Tom, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Little Baby Bum, Pocoyo, Oddbods, and more

PAW Patrol, LEGO City, Abdallah Smash, Talking Tom, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Little Baby Bum, Pocoyo, Oddbods, and more The Official LEGO Channel: Shows dedicated to popular LEGO characters

Shows dedicated to popular LEGO characters SQAD: eSports, sports and gaming content for teens and tweens

eSports, sports and gaming content for teens and tweens Tankee Gaming: Gaming content featuring Minecraft, Roblox, Nintendo hits, and more

Gaming content featuring Minecraft, Roblox, Nintendo hits, and more Toon Goggles: Features Angry Birds, Talking Tom, Om Nom, Gummy Bears, Sonic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more

Features Angry Birds, Talking Tom, Om Nom, Gummy Bears, Sonic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more WowNow Kids: Dove-approved movies and TV for families and children