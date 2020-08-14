Deal

Anker's excellent Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S is down to $150 today

Woot is selling Eufy's popular budget vacuum for $70 off its already low price.

Contributor, TechHive |

robovac 11s
Eufy

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're tired of pushing your vacuum around, you need to jump on today's deal. Woot is selling a brand new Anker Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S for $150, good for $70 off the MSRP, and the best price we've ever seen.

We reviewed the RoboVac 11S in August 2018 giving it four out of five stars and naming it "our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuum for those looking to supplement their weekly cleanings." It's since been replaced by the iLife A4s Pro, but we still love the 11S, especially at this price. Like all Eufy robovacs, the 11s is simple to set up and use and supports multiple cleaning modes including single room, as well as edge, spot, and manual cleaning modes so no dirt goes uncovered.

The 11S also comes with a remote, and when manual mode is engaged you can steer the vacuum to a particular spot that needs attention. The vacuum sports Anker's BootsIQ that increases suction when needed to clean up bigger messes, and it has up to 1,300Pa suction, and Anker says the battery can last up to 100 minutes. 

[Today's deal: Anker's Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S for $150 on Woot]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon