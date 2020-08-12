Secure your home with $95 off Eufy's smart lock and video doorbell

If you're looking to beef up your home's security, Eufy's DIY system is a great and affordable way to get started. And today it's even cheaper: Amazon is selling the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $100Remove non-product link and the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $185Remove non-product link when you clip the coupons under on each product page. That's the lowest price we've tracked for either of these products.

The Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features 1080p video capture with support for high dynamic range imaging, two-way audio, onboard video storage instead of cloud integration, and integration with smart displays from Amazon and Google. We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we liked the similar Eufy Security Wireless Doorbell we tested.

The Eufy Smart Lock Touch Lock complements the doorbell and has an array of configuration options, and includes high-security physical keys as part of the package. When we reviewed it in June, we gave it three out of five stars, with our biggest complaint being that the smart lock's fingerprint reader was good, but not consistent enough to warrant a $249 price tag. At today's $185 discounted price, however, it'll be a little easier to deal with the occasional bad scan.

