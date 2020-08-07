This one-day sale on Sony gear features super deals on TVs, soundbars and more

Deal

Amazon's one-day Sony sale features deals on TV and audio devices.

If you’re looking for a new TV or want to enhance the audio of the one you’ve got, Amazon has an interesting offer today: a one-day sale on Sony TV and Audio components. We’ve found three deals in the sale that we really like, but don’t wait: The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

First up is a deal on the Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Bluetooth portable speaker for $198. That’s about $52 off the usual price and the all-time low. This speaker is available in black, blue, and beige at the sale price. The speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it’s dust-proof and waterproof up to 1 meter’s depth (3.28 feet).

Next, we like the Sony HT-G700 soundbar for $398 down from $500, another all-time low—though we also saw this price in June. The HT-G700 just rolled out in the spring with an MSRP of $600. This 400-watt soundbar is rocking a 3.1-channel driver and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X. Sony’s own technology can upscale audio close to 7.1.2-channel sound. We haven’t tested this soundbar, but it’s well-reviewed on Amazon.

Finally, we have a 49-inch 4K TV for $500. The TV supports high-dynamic range for extremely vivid colors, and it’s rocking Android TV for easy access to all your favorite video streaming services.

The sale may not be huge, but there are some seriously solid deals in it, and they’ll be gone by the end of the day.

[Today’s deal: Sony TV and Audio Components sale on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
