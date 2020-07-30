Deal

Protect your home with the terrific EufyCam 2 starter kit for $50 off

EufyHome via Amazon is selling the EufyCam 2 for $50 off.

If you want to add some extra security to your home, today is the day to do it. The Eufy Security EufyCam 2, 2-cam kit is just $250 right now on Amazon via EufyHome, which is $50 off the most recent price of $300.

We've reviewed the EufyCam 2 and gave it four out of five stars. "The EufyCam 2 is an excellent outdoor camera starter kit for anyone, but users prioritizing battery life or Homekit compatibility will get the most bang for their buck," we said.

This particular kit features the EufyCam 2 base station and two mountable cameras. It kit promises 365-day battery life, customizable detection zones, and HomeKit compatibility. The camera themselves have 1080p video capture, two-way audio, night vision, and IP67 weatherproofing. That last bit means that the camera has complete protection against dust, and it can resist immersion in water up to 1 meter (3.28 feet).

While you won't be dropping your camera in the pool, this means it can stand up to a number of weather conditions including heavy rain. Overall, the EufyCam 2 is a solid choice for home security, and right now it's available at an excellent price.

[Today's deal: EufyCam 2, 2-camera kit for $250 on Amazon.]

