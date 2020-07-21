Vivint Smart Home is integrating Chamberlain’s myQ garage door technology

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Controller is our longtime top pick in its category, and now Vivint Smart Home has partnered with Chamberlain to offer the product as part of Vivint’s professionally installed smart home systems.

Vivint customers who already own a compatible Chamberlain or LiftMaster garage door opener will soon be able to open, close, and check the status of their garage doors from within the Vivint Smart Home app, once they purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub ($99.99) and pay a one-time $50 integration fee. Homeowners with many other brands of garage door openers will be able to do the same. This link provides a list of compatible openers. A single myQ Hub can control two garage door openers when a tilt sensor is attached to each door.

Once installed, users will get alerts on their mobile devices each time their garage door is opened and closed, or if the door has been left open for an extended period of time—perhaps because you drove off and forgot to close it. And Vivint customers who have a Vivint CarGuard device in their cars will be able to create a rule that automatically closes the garage door as they drive away. Garage door events will also be logged, so you can track all the activity happening in and around your home.

Users will also be able to remotely open a garage door to enable a delivery person to place a package inside and then close it again. This should eliminate the risk of package theft as well as damage from inclement weather. Vivint will likely recommend installing one of its indoor security cameras in the garage, so you can monitor the delivery. Buyers can also opt to particpate in the Amazon’s Key by Amazon program for in-garage delivery, but that experience will be managed by Chamberlain and Amazon; it won’t be integrated into Vivint’s app.

Smart speaker compatibility won’t be available at launch, but Vivint plans to add Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support down the road.

Vivint previously installed Z-Wave-based Linear garage door opener controllers from GoControl. The company tells me it will continue to support those devices if they’re already installed, but that it plans to support Chamberlain’s myQ product line exclusively from now on.