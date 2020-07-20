Give dumb devices brains with these killer deals on Kasa smart plugs and switches

If you’d like to expand the automation capabilities of smart home, today's deals can help convert your dumb devices and appliances into smart ones. Amazon is selling a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Light switches for $40, and a two-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for $15.

The switches are at an all-time low and better than the $50 to $60 this three-pack was selling for earlier in the year. The smart plugs, meanwhile, are $5 off the most recent price and another all-time low. You may also see a coupon you can click to save an additional 15 percent on the plugs.

The light switches work with single pole switches, not three- or four-way switches. They also need a neutral wire and connect to Wi-Fi via a 2.4GHz connection. Kasa's devices play nice with Alexa and Google Assistant, and neither needs an expensive hub to work. The simplicity of TP-Link’s Kasa gear is that they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app.

The smart plugs, meanwhile, are compact wall warts that only take up one outlet per face plate—meaning you can stack two in the same spot if you need it. Just like the switches, they work with Amazon and Alexa and connect to your home via the Kasa smartphone app. These switches are fantastic for small electronics around the home that would be better with scheduling such as a coffee maker or floor lamp.