Microsoft is discontinuing the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S Digital Edition in anticipation of the Xbox Series X launching this holiday season, the company said Thursday.

That will leave the Microsoft Xbox One S as the only console from the current generation in Microsoft’s lineup. (The difference between the Xbox One S and the Xbox One S Digital Edition is that the One S includes a physical Blu-ray drive, while the Digital Edition does not. The Digital Edition relies on downloaded content instead.)

Microsoft said it’s making its decision as it moves toward launching the Xbox Series X console this fall. “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

Console sales typically slow in anticipation of a new console launch. AMD, which supplies the integrated CPU/GPU for both the Xbox One, S, X, and Series X, has warned that sales would slow before the Series X launches this fall. Although Microsoft didn’t state this specifically, it’s likely that Microsoft has concluded that there is enough existing supply of Xbox One X to carry the console over to the Series X launch.

Best Buy Even the Xbox One S is in short supply, according to a page from a Bay Area Best Buy dealership captured on July 16.

What we don’t know, however, is how the consoles will break down in terms of pricing tiers. The Xbox One S with a terabyte of storage retails for $299, while the Digital Edition cost $249. Microsoft hasn’t said what the Xbox Series X will cost. A second Series X console, which could be called the Xbox Series S (codenamed Lockhart) is expected to be sold alongside the Series X. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed that the Series S even exists, however, let alone the name or the price.