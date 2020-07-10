Deal

Take up to $50 off smart speakers in Amazon's excellent Echo sale

Smarten up your kitchen counter with the $30 off the Echo Show 5 and $50 off the 10.1-inch Echo Show.

Amazon's Echo devices are a fantastic and inexpensive way to put a cheap smart speaker in your home, and today they're even cheaper. Amazon is running a sale on nearly every Echo it makes, with some prices very close to all-time-lows.

Our top pick of this sale is the Echo Show 5 for $60. That's about $10 cheaper than its most recent price drop, and $30 below the MSRP. It's not quite as good as the $50 we saw in the spring, but it's still a great price for this speaker. We reviewed the Echo Show 5 last July and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, concluding that it's "the best top-to-bottom value in a smart display."

Also on sale is the 10.1-inch Echo Show for $180, good for $50 off its MSRP and the best price we've seen since last year. Like the Echo Show 5, it has a display for viewing music, photos, and videos, and will look great on your counter or desk. You can also use it to control compatible Zigbee devices without the need for a separate hub.

Amazon also has its non-display Echo speakers on sale as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale before it ends.

