Our favorite wireless video doorbell is at an all-time-low price

Today is the day to upgrade your front door security: Our favorite battery-powered video doorbell, the Eufy Security Doorbell, is on sale at Amazon today for just $169, matching the all-time low.

We reviewed the Eufy Security doorbell in May giving it four out of five stars and noting its "strong battery life, high-resolution video, and local storage" as the highlights. Specifically, it sports a 1920 x 2560 resolution, six-month battery life, and 16GB of local storage (as opposed to the cloud-only storage on its competitors).

The doorbell also has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free viewing on a device with a display, excellent motion and people detection, and you have the choice of using your home's existing wired chime or the built-in chimes in Eufy's Homebase unit. It also has a built-in microphone, so you can respond to people at your door even if you're not home. So if you're tired of stolen packages and missing visitors, go grab one today.

