Our favorite wireless video doorbell is at an all-time-low price

The Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell is dow to $170 at Amazon today.

eufy security wireless video doorbell and homebase
Eufy Security

Today is the day to upgrade your front door security: Our favorite battery-powered video doorbell, the Eufy Security Doorbell, is on sale at Amazon today for just $169, matching the all-time low. 

We reviewed the Eufy Security doorbell in May giving it four out of five stars and noting its "strong battery life, high-resolution video, and local storage" as the highlights. Specifically, it sports a 1920 x 2560 resolution, six-month battery life, and 16GB of local storage (as opposed to the cloud-only storage on its competitors).

The doorbell also has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free viewing on a device with a display, excellent motion and people detection, and you have the choice of using your home's existing wired chime or the built-in chimes in Eufy's Homebase unit. It also has a built-in microphone, so you can respond to people at your door even if you're not home. So if you're tired of stolen packages and missing visitors, go grab one today.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
