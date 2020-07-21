Spotify now lets you watch podcasts as well as listen to them

Spotify rarely lets a week go by without announcing a new podcasting feature, and this week it’s a big one: support for video podcasts.

Starting today, Spotify says you’ll be able to watch some of the most popular video podcasts in its growing selection, although the list of supported podcasts is—for now, anyway—a short one.

Among the first podcasts on Spotify to support video are:

Video podcasts will be available for both free and paid “Premium” Spotify users, and they’ll work on both the desktop and mobile versions of Spotify in any market where podcasts are available.

The feature is “continuing” to roll out, a Spotify rep told TechHive, so don’t be surprised if video podcasts aren’t immediately working for you (they’re not working for me yet).

Video playback for supported podcasts on Spotify should begin as soon as you tap the “Play” button, and you can keep listening to the audio if you lock your device or while multitasking. You’ll still be able to download the audio version of podcasts for offline listening.

Spotify’s rollout of video podcast support follows a test back in May for the Zane and Heath: Unfiltered podcast, which is hosted by YouTube stars Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar.

Up until now, YouTube has been the go-to platform for video podcasts, but given Spotify’s aggressive moves in the podcast market, it’s unsurprising that Spotify would try to lure vodcasters to its platform.

Just last week, Spotify unveiled charts for top and trending podcasts, and Spotify recently forked over a reported $100 million for exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and nearly $200 million for The Ringer, the popular website and podcast network founded by sports broadcaster Bill Simmons.