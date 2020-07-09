Light up your eyes and ears: This $18 smart bulb has JBL speakers inside

Now we’ve seen it all. Sengled via Amazon is selling its Pulse Solo Bluetooth bulb with integrated dual-channel JBL speakers for $18 with the discount code ASNXI5LP. That’s $12 off the usual price, and a whopping $40 less than it cost at release.

We reviewed this bulb back in 2016 and while it wasn’t our favorite smart bulb at its steep $59 launch price, we thought the ability to play music from a light bulb was a very neat trick indeed.

Despite its name, this bulb doesn’t seem to have the smarts to pulse the light in time with the music. Still, the ability to play music from a lightbulb rocks, especially if you want some quiet tunes in a bedroom by using this in a desk or side table lamp.

The Sengled Pulse Solo fits into any standard light socket. It cannot, however, be used in a fully enclosed fixture. The Pulse Solo packs dual 1.07-inch JBL speakers, and you can send music to the bulb via your smartphone or an Alexa device such as the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, and Echo Show.

The downside is you can only control the bulb from the switch or Sengled’s smartphone app. No voice commands via Alexa are available here, alas.

As for the lighting, the bulb is equivalent to a 45W incandescent bulb. That makes it a good option for small rooms, or any lamp in the house.

It’s not the smartest light bulb you’ll find, but if you want groove tunes emanating from above, the Sengled Pulse Solo sure is an intriguing option—especially for just $18.

[Today’s deal: Sengled Pulse Solo smart bulb for $18 with checkout code on Amazon.]