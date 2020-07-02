Let this $200 refurbished Roomba 860 clean your floors for you

It’s independence weekend in America, but are you truly free if you’re still doing your own vacuuming? Woot via Amazon is selling the refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 for $200. That’s the lowest price yet for this refurbished (with a warranty) product, and a whopping $70 cheaper than the last time we highlighted this vac as being a good deal.

The deal lasts until just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time.

The Roomba 860 is designed to clean all floor types and features iRobot’s Aero Force 3-stage cleaning system, which offers multi-surface brushes and five times the air power compared to Roomba 600 and 700 series.

The vacuum can accept scheduling for up to seven times per week. It comes rocking iAdapt navigation, which means it doesn’t have the smarts to map out your home. Instead it uses the bump and roll method of getting around the house while avoiding your furniture.

The Roomba 860 measures 3.6-inches high, which should be enough to get under most couches, as well as cupboards raised off the ground. In the box, you get the vacuum, a docking and charging station, one rechargeable battery, one wall barrier, and an extra AeroForce filter.

As this is a refurbished product sold by an Amazon company it comes with the online retailer’s 90-day guarantee. If something goes wrong with it during that time, you can get a replacement or refund, eliminating most of the usual risk of buying refurbished.

[Today’s deal: refurbished Roomba 860 for $200 on Amazon.]