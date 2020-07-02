Deal

We loved this two-camera Arlo Pro 2 kit at $480, and today it's $200

Amazon is selling the fantastic Arlo Pro 2 system with two cameras over half off its debut price.

We adore Netgear’s Arlo Pro 2 home security system, and today we really, really adore its price. Amazon is selling the Arlo Pro 2 two camera kit for $200. That’s the all-time low for this security system, way down from the $480 MSRP when it first debuted, and about $45 off its most recent price.

“With its unique indoor/outdoor flexibility and easy-to-use companion app...the Arlo Pro 2 is heartily recommended for anyone looking for a do-it-yourself security solution,” we said in our Arlo Pro 2 review.

This security system supports customizable motion zones, works on AC power or a rechargeable battery, and records 1080p video. The cameras are weatherproof, allowing for indoor or outdoor use.

As with most smart home security systems the Arlo Pro 2 features two-way audio and night vision. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for hands-free voice control.

New customers get seven days of Cloud Recordings Pro for free, but after that you have to pay a subscription fee to put your security clips in the cloud.

This is such a good deal that Amazon is currently out of stock, but at the time of writing the retailer is accepting back orders that will start shipping on July 13.

[Today’s deal: Arlo Pro 2 wireless home security system for $200 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
