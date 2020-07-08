Say bye to bad Wi-Fi with 3 Eero mesh routers and an Echo Dot for $169

Summer time’s the perfect time to drag your laptop outside and catch some rays while you work or binge on Netflix. Do you really want to spend the days swearing about bad Wi-Fi reception in the yard? Amazon’s got a solution for you today with a three-pack of Eero Mesh Wi-Fi and a free Echo Dot for $169.

That’s $30 cheaper than the last time we covered this bundle at $199. This price also sets a new all-time low.

Amazon’s Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system can cover up to 5,000 square feet with three devices. Each unit includes two ethernet ports on the back, and Amazon recommends using them with an Internet connection of 350Mbps or slower.

You can also use Eero Mesh Wi-Fi with Apple’s HomeKit or Amazon Alexa (hence the free Echo Dot). With the Echo Dot you can use your voice for taking actions such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi, or managing internet access for a specific person or device.

This deal’s a great way to smarten up your home Internet without breaking the bank. We thought it was a good offer back when it was $200, but at $169, this deal is just outstanding.

[Today’s deal: Eero Mesh Wi-Fi (3-pack) and Echo Dot for $169 at Amazon.]