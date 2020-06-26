Buy an on-sale $199 Nest thermostat, get 2 smart plugs and a microSD card for free

BuyDig has a smart home grab bag of sorts right now. The online retailer is selling a third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, two smart plugs, and a 32GB microSD card for $199Remove non-product link. That’s the asking price of the Nest by itself, so you’re getting the extras for free.

The smart plugs are the Deco Gear two pack, which BuyDig sells for $20 right now. These Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are round, and they work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 32GB microSD card is, well, an SD card that you can use on a smartphone, a laptop, a camera, or even a Raspberry Pi if you’re so inclined.

As for the Nest thermostat, it earned our Editors’ Choice award even when it cost $50 more. It learns as you go about the temperatures you like, and you can also set schedules, or control it remotely in order to get the house cooled down to the right temperature before you get home.

The Nest thermostat can also detect when no one is present in order to not waste power on unnecessary heat or A/C. It’s an all around excellent thermostat, and today you can get it with some extra freebies.

[Today’s deal: Nest third-generation thermostat plus Wi-Fi smart plugs, and microSD for $200 at BuyDig.Remove non-product link]