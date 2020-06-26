Deal

Buy an on-sale $199 Nest thermostat, get 2 smart plugs and a microSD card for free

Buy a third-generation Nest and get free smart plugs and a microSD card at BuyDig.

Contributor, TechHive |

nest 3rd gen
Nest

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

BuyDig has a smart home grab bag of sorts right now. The online retailer is selling a third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, two smart plugs, and a 32GB microSD card for $199. That’s the asking price of the Nest by itself, so you’re getting the extras for free.

The smart plugs are the Deco Gear two pack, which BuyDig sells for $20 right now. These Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are round, and they work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 32GB microSD card is, well, an SD card that you can use on a smartphone, a laptop, a camera, or even a Raspberry Pi if you’re so inclined.

As for the Nest thermostat, it earned our Editors’ Choice award even when it cost $50 more. It learns as you go about the temperatures you like, and you can also set schedules, or control it remotely in order to get the house cooled down to the right temperature before you get home.

The Nest thermostat can also detect when no one is present in order to not waste power on unnecessary heat or A/C. It’s an all around excellent thermostat, and today you can get it with some extra freebies.

[Today’s deal: Nest third-generation thermostat plus Wi-Fi smart plugs, and microSD for $200 at BuyDig.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon