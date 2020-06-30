Get a telescope for $73 in Amazon's 24-hour Celestron sale

Since the dawn of humanity we’ve stared at the heavens for inspiration, and is there any better complement to PC geekery than an obsession with astronomy? We don’t think so. Today only, you can look away to the stars at a great price. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Celestron gearRemove non-product link, including binoculars, telescopes, and accessories—including a travel-ready beginner telescope for a mere $73.

The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday, Pacific time. Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale, in addition to that oh-so-affordable travel scope.

First up are the Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for $95.20 instead of the usual $140. The all-time low is $80, but we haven’t seen that price since late 2019, making this is an all around solid price for these binoculars. They’re perfect for stargazing or bird watching. These rubber-armored binoculars come multi-coated with BaK-4 Prisms, and they’re fog and waterproof to hold up in the field.

Next up is the Celestron NexYZ 3-Axis Universal smartphone adapter for $44.96, down from $60. This is one of those extra pieces of kit many telescope owners wish they had. It allows you to fit your smartphone on your telescope to capture images and video through the eyepiece. It’s an economical way to start your journey to astrophotography with the gear you already have (a smartphone and telescope). This adapter fits any eyepiece from 35 to 60 millimeters in diameter.

Finally, for those who aren’t already stargazing, there’s also the Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ refractor telescope with an adjustable tripod for $160, if you want something a step up from the $73 beginner model mentioned earlier. It normally costs $250, and comes with 90mm optics, 20mm and 10mm eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope. This lightweight telescope was designed for quick setup and teardown, so it’s perfect for throwing in your trunk for an imprompty stargazing trip.

Act fast if you’re interested. Again, these deals only last until midnight tonight.

[Today’s deal: One-day Celstron sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]