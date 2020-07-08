Amazon Fire TV adds Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV to its live programming guide

Subscribers to Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV will soon have an easier time surfing channels on their Amazon Fire TV devices, with Amazon announcing that the three popular live TV services are about to be integrated into Fire TV’s Live TV tab.

A Fire TV update slated to roll out today will add programming from Sling TV and YouTube TV to Fire TV’s “discovery features” for live TV, while Hulu + Live TV support will follow in the “coming weeks,” according to an Amazon blog post.

Once the updates arrive, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV subscribers will see live programming from those services appear in Fire TV’s Live TV tab, which features rows of live TV channels organized by such categories as genre, recents, and “on now.” There’s also a row dedicated to channels marked as favorites.

Live TV shows from Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV will also appear in Fire TV’s live programming guide, a DVR-like grid of shows organized by channel and time slot.

Following the arrival of Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, Amazon’s Fire TV will boast integration with close to 20 live streaming TV services.

Other “linear” live TV apps that integrate with the Fire TV interface include Philo, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and Twitch, along with such premium channels as HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, MLB.TV, PGA Tour Live, and NBA League Pass.

Users of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and Fire TV Recast DVRs can also add over-the-air channels to Fire TV’s Live TV tab.

Live streaming TV channels are becoming more and more of a priority for streaming video platforms. Amazon Fire TV competitor Roku offers its own live TV programming guide stocked with more than 100 linear streaming TV channels, and just a day ago it added such premium TV channels as HBO, Showtime, and Starz to its live programming grid.