This $200, 43-inch TV comes infused with Amazon's Fire TV streaming

If you’re looking for a new television to help you stay occupied during these socially distant days, it’s worth buying one with streaming technology built in. Today, Best Buy via Amazon is selling a 43-inch 1080p TV with Fire TV onboard for $200. That’s the all-time low for this set and $30 less than its most recent price.

This television comes with three HDMI ports and one USB. There’s also an ethernet port for the best possible connection performance, though the TV also has Wi-Fi if using a cable is impractical.

The best feature of this set isn’t its ports, or the 1080p resolution, though those are both fine enough. No, the best feature by far is the Fire TV software running the show. With a Fire TV Edition television set you can get access to all your favorite cord cutting services such as Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube Premium—no pricey external streaming stick necessary.

The TV also comes with a remote control that has Alexa onboard for voice control, as well as quick launch buttons for services like Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO.

It’s an excellent entertainment package that will fit perfectly in any room, and today, this TV’s available at a rock-bottom price. Can’t beat that combo.

[Today’s deal: 43-inch, 1080p Toshiba Fire TV Edition on Amazon.]