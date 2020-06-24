Watch Party Royale: Fortnite will stream 3 Christopher Nolan movies in-game this Friday

The “watch party” craze has come to Fortnite, with the wildly popular battle royale game slated to host a trio of classic Chrisopher Nolan movies this Friday—and yes, you’ll be able to watch for free.

Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige are the three Nolan flicks that will be streaming at Party Royale, Fortnite’s new non-violent social space.

The particular Nolan movie that you’ll be able to see will depend on your region. In the United States, Inception is the pick, and it’ll stream three times on Friday: once at 8 a.m. ET, a second time at 8 p.m. ET, and a third time at 11:55 p.m. ET. To see which movie will stream in your region, visit this page and select your country from the pull-down menu.

When showtime arrives, just head for Party Royale’s Big Screen, which is on the west side of the island.

The news of the free Nolan screenings comes about a month Party Royale played host to the trailer for Tenet, Nolan’s latest mind-bending opus.

Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite, promises that subtitles will be available for the movies, and it also warns against broadcasting or recording the movies, lest you run afoul of anti-piracy and DCMA rules.

The “watch party” trend has been a welcome one during the coronavirus pandemic, with Hulu and Plex recently unveiling their own watch-together features, among many other third-party tools.

Of course, Fortnite adds a whole different dimension to the watch party phenomenon, allowing friends and strangers alike to watch movies while their avatars do the floss and perform other Fortnite emotes.

Besides the upcoming Nolan movies, Fortnite has also been putting on live events, with DJ Diplo slated to perform on Party Royale this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.