Now you can edit Netflix’s Continue Watching row from your phone

Ever stopped yourself from sampling a Netflix video because you didn’t want it popping up in your Continue Watching row? If so, good news: you can now delete titles from the Continue Watching row on the Android version of the Netflix app.

The Verge reports that the new “remove from row” feature is now live for Android phone and tablet users, while the iOS version of the Netflix app (pictured above) is slated to get the feature on June 29.

To delete a Netflix title from your Continue Watching row on Android, just tap the title and select the Remove From Row option.

Netflix also added Episodes and Info, Like, and Not For Me shortcuts to the title menu on its Android app, according to The Verge.

Of course, it’s long been possible to remove a title from Netflix’s Continue Watching row, but before now you had to do it from a web browser.

Here’s the old way of deleting a movie or a TV show from your Continue Watching row on Netflix, and it comes with a small caveat:

In a web browser, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then select Account from the menu.

from the menu. Scroll down to the Profile and Parental Controls section, click the profile you want to edit, then click View next to the Viewing activity option.

section, click the profile you want to edit, then click next to the option. Find the title you want removed from your Continue Watching row and click the Hide from viewing history button.

So, here’s the catch to using this method to remove an item from your Continue Watching row: it also removes the video from your entire watch history, which means the hidden title will no longer appear as a recommendation unless you watch it again.

Then again, if you’re going to the trouble of removing the video from your Netflix viewing history, that’s likely a good thing.